Alabama remains a top-tier national championship contender despite changes

The 2024 college football season will feature a handful of sizable changes, however, Alabama Crimson Tide football fans are mostly focused on their own team. Without Nick Saban at the helm, new head coach Kalen DeBoer will be forced to tackle some high expectations in his first season in Tuscaloosa.

With a new-look SEC and an expanded College Football Playoff field, Alabama fans are expecting DeBoer to run the table in the regular season, make the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship.

There are plenty of fans, experts and analysts who doubt Alabama and believe that the absence of Saban will result in the Tide’s dynasty to come to a crashing halt.

Despite these qualms, Chip Patterson of CBS Sports argues that any issues Alabama faces are likely to be in the possible College Football Playoff matchups, not the regular season.

“I think the Crimson Tide have some questions to answer before committing to them at this price to win three or four games in the playoff,” writes Patterson. “Alabama will still have several advantages over most of its schedule, but its those potential playoff games where I wonder if the margins — which have been shrinking over the last four years — make it tough to see a Year 1 title run for DeBoer.”

The Alabama football 2024 regular season features a few challenging matchups at home and on the road, including home games against the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers and road games against the Wisconsin Badgers and the Tennessee Volunteers.

