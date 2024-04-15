Way-too-early 12-team College Football Playoff projections

In the upcoming 2024 season, college football will experience a handful of massive changes. The Pac-12 Conference has disappeared, mass effects of conference realignment will be felt and the College Football Playoff field expands to 12 teams. There’s much uncertainty from fans and how it will all play out, so let’s try to project how it will all look.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be without head coach Nick Saban for the first time in nearly two decades. Many believes the Tide’s run at the top of college football has come to an end, opening the door for other programs to make a run in the playoffs.

Well, with an expanded CFP format, not only are other teams able to make a push for a national championship run, but Alabama is still in play as a team to be in contention to win it all.

With all of this in mind, we explore the first way-too-early College Football Playoff projections for the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire