Alabama recruiting: Top-5 OT commits to Tide

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the rest of the program’s staff continues to dominate out on the recruiting trail.

On Friday afternoon, four-star offensive lineman Tyler Booker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Crimson Tide, choosing Tuscaloosa as his next home over some of the countries top programs.

Those other programs include Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, and Florida.

Hayes Fawcett with On3 recruiting services announced the excellent news at around 5:30 p.m. CT via his Twitter account. Fawcett also pointed out that Alabama now sits with the No. 6 overall class after the news.

BREAKING: Five-Star OL Tyler Booker has just Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Recruits The 2022 Prospect that attends IMG Academy chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, and Florida With the addition of Booker, Alabama jumps to the #6 Class pic.twitter.com/fGzU6uQv5C — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 16, 2021

Booker is now commitment No. 11 for Alabama’s class of 2022.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Booker is rated as the nation’s No. 39 overall player, No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 8 player from the state of Florida.

Rivals (rating him at No. 109 overall) is lower on Booker than 247Sports (No. 35 overall), but regardless, he’s an excellent get for the Crimson Tide, who continue to roll out on the recruiting trail.

