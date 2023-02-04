Alabama offers 2024 RB, Florida commit Chauncey Bowens
Alabama has been able to flip some of the nation’s top recruits in years past. It appears that the coaching staff is already in the mix to try and flip 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens from Florida. Bowens has been committed to the Gators since September.
The Florida native competes in football, lacrosse, and track at The Benjamin School. As a 10th grader, Bowens ran a 10.90 in the 100-meter. His speed and athleticism separate him from most other running backs in this recruiting cycle.
As a junior, Bowens had 130 carries for 940 yards and eight touchdowns. At this time, he is a verbal commit to Florida. Alabama will look to change that with hopes of getting Bowens on campus for a visit in the future.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Chauncey Bowens’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
69
33
Rivals
4
211
41
20
ESPN
4
191
29
16
On3 Recruiting
4
287
39
26
247 Composite
4
278
43
23
Vitals
Hometown
North Palm Beach, Florida
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-11
Weight
219
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 20, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
BLESSED to announce that I have received an offer from the University Of Alabama !❤️🐘 @EricKresser pic.twitter.com/uJjFQAbYiH
— Chauncey Bowens (@chauncey_333) January 20, 2023