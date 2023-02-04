Alabama offers 2024 RB, Florida commit Chauncey Bowens

Alabama has been able to flip some of the nation’s top recruits in years past. It appears that the coaching staff is already in the mix to try and flip 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens from Florida. Bowens has been committed to the Gators since September.

The Florida native competes in football, lacrosse, and track at The Benjamin School. As a 10th grader, Bowens ran a 10.90 in the 100-meter. His speed and athleticism separate him from most other running backs in this recruiting cycle.

As a junior, Bowens had 130 carries for 940 yards and eight touchdowns. At this time, he is a verbal commit to Florida. Alabama will look to change that with hopes of getting Bowens on campus for a visit in the future.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Chauncey Bowens’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

69

33

Rivals

4

211

41

20

ESPN

4

191

29

16

On3 Recruiting

4

287

39

26

247 Composite

4

278

43

23

 

Vitals

Hometown

North Palm Beach, Florida

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5-11

Weight

219

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 20, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

