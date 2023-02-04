Alabama offers 2024 RB, Florida commit Chauncey Bowens

Alabama has been able to flip some of the nation’s top recruits in years past. It appears that the coaching staff is already in the mix to try and flip 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens from Florida. Bowens has been committed to the Gators since September.

The Florida native competes in football, lacrosse, and track at The Benjamin School. As a 10th grader, Bowens ran a 10.90 in the 100-meter. His speed and athleticism separate him from most other running backs in this recruiting cycle.

As a junior, Bowens had 130 carries for 940 yards and eight touchdowns. At this time, he is a verbal commit to Florida. Alabama will look to change that with hopes of getting Bowens on campus for a visit in the future.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Chauncey Bowens’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 69 33 Rivals 4 211 41 20 ESPN 4 191 29 16 On3 Recruiting 4 287 39 26 247 Composite 4 278 43 23

Vitals

Hometown North Palm Beach, Florida Projected Position Running back Height 5-11 Weight 219 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 20, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

BLESSED to announce that I have received an offer from the University Of Alabama !❤️🐘 @EricKresser pic.twitter.com/uJjFQAbYiH — Chauncey Bowens (@chauncey_333) January 20, 2023

