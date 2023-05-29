Alabama MBB reaches out to Washington State transfer Adrame Diongue

Alabama basketball had one of its best seasons in program history just a season ago. Several months later, the Tide find themselves with an incomplete roster and are scrambling to fill spots. One of the transfers that the Alabama coaching staff has reached out to is Washington State transfer Adrame Diongue.

Diongue is a 7-feet tall and 190 pounds. He is originally from Dakar, Senegal. Coming out of high school, Drongue was ranked as a four-star prospect out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. Despite fielding offers from blue-blood programs such as Kentucky and Kansas, Drongue chose to sign with Washington State.

In one season with the Cougars, Drongue averaged 1.3 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, and shot 52.6% from the floor. Drongue played sparingly and scored a season-high six points against Prairie View A&M.

With Alabama center Charles Bediako likely heading to the NBA, the coaching staff is searching for replacements. One of the most viable options to be able to protect the rim and block shots is Drongue. It certainly seems that Drongue is on Alabama’s radar at this point in time.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama basketball program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

