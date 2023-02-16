Alabama lands in top-six for 2024 RB James Peoples

Alabama has seen its share of success recruiting the Lonestar state in recent years. The Crimson Tide will look to continue that after landing in the top-six for 2024 running back James Peoples.

Peoples plays running back at Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, Texas. He is listed at 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, according to 247Sports.

He competes in track and field along with performing on the gridiron. He ran a 15.81 in the 110-meter hurdles as a sophomore. His speed and athleticism stand out the most about his playing style.

When speaking with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Peoples had this to say:

“The coaching staff at Alabama is great, Coach Saban has a plan in place that has worked for a lot of running backs and has proven successful in their careers. Alabama football has a rich history in the running game and Coach Hutzler Coach Saban really emphasizes that when we talk! Our relationship is still building but it’s definitely a special place!”

It will be interesting to see if the Alabama coaching staff is able to steer him away from other programs like Texas, TCU, and Oklahoma.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down James Peoples’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 101 16 6 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 127 23 13 247 Composite 4 76 11 6

Vitals

Hometown San Antonio, Texas Projected Position Running back Height 5-10 Weight 192 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 21, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire