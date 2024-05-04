Alabama guard Mark Sears invited to NBA Draft Combine

CHICAGO, Ill. (WHNT) — 78 players have been invited to the NBA Draft Combine, including Muscle Shoals native and Alabama guard Mark Sears.

Sears is one of seven players from the SEC who got an invite to the combine, which is being held in Chicago on May 12-19.

The Tide guard declared for the draft on April 17. He made the announcement in a post on social media, saying in part, “After much consideration and deliberation, I have decided to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

Sears spent two years at the University of Alabama after transferring from Ohio, and helped lead the team to the first Final Four appearance in program history.

Following the 2023-24 season, Sears was selected for first-team All SEC and was named to the 2024 Associated Press All-America Second Team.

He led the conference in points and came second in points per game this season, averaging 21.5 ppg. He also holds the Crimson Tide record for points scored in a season after he tallied 797 points in 2023-24.

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for early entrants to maintain college eligibility is May 29, meaning Sears can partially go through the draft process and reevaluate by that date.

The NBA draft will be June 26-27.

