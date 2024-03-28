Alabama football WR Jalen Hale out for spring, indefinitely thereafter, per Kalen DeBoer

Alabama football wide receiver Jalen Hale suffered a knee injury in practice and will be unavailable to play for the remainder of spring practice, new coach Kalen DeBoer said Thursday. Whether or not he could return at some point for the 2024 Crimson Tide season, however, remains to be seen.

"He had a significant knee injury. He'll be down for the spring. There's still some evaluation that needs to take place as far as a timeline for the rest of the year," DeBoer said.

Hale took to social media Thursday morning to thank well-wishers.

Hale (6-1, 190 pounds), a sophomore from Longview, Texas, caught five passes for 148 yards and a touchdown last season. He pulled in a 33-yard TD in the back of the end zone against Ole Miss, fighting off contested coverage to give the Crimson Tide a 17-7 lead in an eventual 24-10 win. Hale had been competing for playing time in DeBoer's new offense with a relatively inexperienced corps of receivers, including Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and transfer Germie Bernard.

Alabama held its first scrimmage of the spring on Thursday and will hold the annual A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 13.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

FITTING IN: Alabama football WR Kobe Prentice believes he's a strong fit in Kalen DeBoer's offense

A-DAY: Nick Saban to be part of Alabama football A-Day event schedule

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer updates Jalen Hale injury