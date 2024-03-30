Alabama football WR Jalen Hale updates injury: 'It wasn't as bad as it could have been'

Alabama football receiver Jalen Hale provided a positive update on his health on Saturday evening.

The sophomore suffered a knee injury during spring practice and was ruled out for the remainder of the spring by new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer on Thursday. DeBoer at the time said there was "still some evaluation that needs to take place as far as a timeline for the rest of the year."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver from Longview, Texas, was third on the team among returning receivers from the 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinalist Crimson Tide with five catches for 148 yards and a touchdown last season. Only Kobe Prentice and CJ Dippre had more returning production.

Alabama lost Jermaine Burton to the NFL draft and saw other receivers Isaiah Bond, Amari Niblack, and Malik Benson enter the NCAA transfer portal. Saturday's update was the third Hale has provided in his recovery, with the first two thanking fans for support and well wishes.

Jalen Hale knee injury update

Hale provided potentially good news from his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon, potentially implying he could return to the field by the season for the Crimson Tide.

I’m doing good everyone I’m out the hospital i’m moving around a little bit just waiting on my next process and get to my rehabilitation it wasn’t as bad as it could have been so I’m blessed and thankful for that I will return stronger than ever thanks everyone your support pic.twitter.com/MlxJlL3JhF — Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) March 30, 2024

While that's hardly definitive, the implication of a return may be enough to sow seeds of optimism in Tuscaloosa.

