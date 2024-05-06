Alabama football trending for Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones

After an eventful Sunday for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team, it appears Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama football team have picked up some good news too.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports is reporting that Wake Forest transfer cornerback DaShawn Jones is trending toward a commitment to Coach DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

Jones has been on a visit this weekend in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama coaching staff and all signs are pointing to the staff doing their do-diligence in landing the talented corner.

Jones has started the past two seasons for the Demon Deacons and had a breakout season in 2023 collecting three interceptions as a sophomore.

The expectation is that former Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones is going to transfer to Alabama, sources tell @247sports. Was a two-year starter at Wake and finished last season with three interceptions. Had also garnered interest from other high-end programs like LSU.… pic.twitter.com/VnqhV4gnUC — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 5, 2024

Adding a talented player like Jones would be critical for Coach DeBoer and Alabama with the lack of depth and experience being an offseason issue in the secondary.

