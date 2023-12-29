Alabama football players discuss transfer portal additions; plus who could be next?

LOS ANGELES — Alabama football is focused on Rose Bowl preparations, but next season has ventured its way into the discussion considering recent news.

USC cornerback Domani Jackson visited practice Thursday and announced his commitment to transfer to the Crimson Tide later that night. Meanwhile, former Texas A&M defender LT Overton is with the team and although he can't play, he's running on scout team after announcing his transfer to Alabama.

The two drew positive reviews from Crimson Tide players speaking Friday during a media session.

"He brings a lot of pass rush," edge rusher Dallas Turner said of Overton. "Very physical. A big body as well. I feel like he could play to the standard we play here at the University of Alabama."

Meanwhile, defensive back Malachi Moore knows Jackson well. Moore was his player host when Alabama recruited him originally out of high school. Jackson has seen time for the Trojans each of the past two seasons.

"I would just say be ready to come in and work," Moore said of his advice to Jackson. "It’s a really unique experience to be able to go against the best of the best each and every day."

Turner remembered Jackson from high school, when Jackson was a five-star cornerback and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. "I know he's about it for sure," Turner said.

As for Overton, Turner said he's seen a lot of his film from Texas A&M. "I know what he can bring to the table," Turner said.

Defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe praised Overton's assistance this week in getting ready for Michigan. He noted Overton has initial quickness and is a team player; both have stood out to Eboigbe quickly.

"Being one of the first guys to give us a look," Eboigbe said. "Just a great team guy."

Who could Alabama football add next in transfer portal?

Overton and Jackson are two key pieces with Alabama likely to see several talented defenders head to the NFL Draft after the season, but the Crimson Tide is likely not done yet adding via the portal.

Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Naquil Betrand is set to visit Alabama from Jan. 12-14, he told The Tuscaloosa News. He's a 6-foot-6, 340-pound offensive lineman heading into his sophomore season.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: LT Overton and Domani Jackson: Alabama football players discuss