Alabama football lost some star power, so watching national champions try to repeat will be fascinating

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alabama will enter the regular season as the defending national champions for the sixth time under coach Nick Saban, an achievement made even more remarkable by comparing to the number of seasons the Crimson Tide have entered as anything else: Without including his debut year, in 2007, the Tide have not been the defending champions only three times under Saban, in 2008, 2014 and 2019.

The 2009 team won the first of three titles in four years, etching Alabama with Notre Dame (1946-47, 1949) and Nebraska (1994-95, 1997) as the only programs to do so during the modern era.

The Tide would drop a combined four games from 2015-18, alternating titles in 2015 and 2017 with losses in the College Football Playoff National Championship, both times to Clemson. After a two-year hiatus from atop the Bowl Subdivision, last year's team built a legitimate case for being ranked among the best in program history.

In other words: Another national championship is an inevitability for Alabama, and maybe even sooner than you think.

Alabama will enter the regular season as the defending national champions for the sixth time&#xa0;under coach Nick Saban.
Alabama will enter the regular season as the defending national champions for the sixth time under coach Nick Saban.

But there's never been a repeat attempt as fascinating as this one.

A new quarterback, new wide receivers, remade backfield and reconstructed offensive line will learn from two new high-profile coaching additions, both from the NFL. Alabama will move forward without last year's Heisman Trophy winner. And the teammate who finished in third. And the other teammate who came in fifth.

Ten returning starters may dot the depth chart, including the outline of a dominant front seven on defense, but the defining storyline of the Tide's offseason is the distinct loss of star power — and while that's familiar ground for a program that routinely sends players into the top rounds of the NFL draft, this reload is unmatched during the Saban era.

Saturday's spring game (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) provides the first glimpse at Alabama's credentials. There’s no doubt the Tide will be a leading contender for the College Football Playoff and, despite these personnel losses, perhaps the No. 1 team in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

These factors will determine whether they repeat:

The new quarterback

For a five-star recruit compared favorably (if unimaginatively) to Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and other recent college and NFL stars responsible for ushering in a newfound level of respect for quarterbacks without prototypical measurables, Bryce Young has been oddly underhyped since joining Alabama last winter.

His under-the-national-radar move from backup to the Tide's unquestioned starting quarterback can be partially attributed to Young's recruitment: The Pasadena, California, product spent more than a year verbally committed to nearby Southern California before switching to Alabama, and West Coast prospects who commit to West Coast schools typically don't receive the same level of attention as their peers in the Southeast.

Any opportunity Young might have had to make noise in last spring's soft competition to replace Tua Tagovailoa was dashed by COVID-19, ensuring that Mac Jones — the heavy favorite to win the job anyway — would reclaim the spot he held in the home stretch of the 2019 season.

And while he was solid in limited action against an SEC-only schedule, completing 13-of-22 attempts with a touchdown, Young was dramatically overshadowed by Jones' record-breaking final season, which set a new standard for quarterback play at Alabama.

Now it's Young's turn, and the sophomore has all the tools to be the most prolific passer in the SEC and an All-America contender. But what he doesn't have is experience, and that fact alone makes him somewhat unique: With the exception of Jalen Hurts, who won the job as a true freshman, no Alabama quarterback in the past decade has brought fewer than 48 career attempts into his first year as the starter.

Young is also a true sophomore whose first season on campus came against the backdrop of the pandemic, making it even more difficult to assess his development since enrolling last winter. But early returns have been positive.

“He’s done great,” Saban said. “I told him one of the things that he has to work on is having a presence on the field, being the man, so to speak, taking charge, being in command, and I think that he’s done better and better at that."

The new coaches

The offseason additions of former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone as offensive line coach make college football history: Alabama's new group is the first in the Super Bowl era to include three former NFL head coaches, including Saban himself.

There are important questions that need to be answered this spring and summer about how O'Brien in particular will impact the direction of an offense that blossomed under former coordinator Steve Sarkisian, now the head coach at Texas. O'Brien will bring his own identity into the equation, and that philosophy will need to mesh within Alabama’s pre-existing formula for offensive success.

But what should not be under debate is O’Brien’s ability to re-acclimate himself to the FBS. While most famous now for his stint with the Texans, O’Brien cut his teeth as an assistant coach in the ACC from 1995-2006 and was a smash hit across two years as the head coach at Penn State (2012-13), piloting the Nittany Lions to a 15-9 record and winning several key recruiting battles amid the heavy penalties and sanctions assessed by the NCAA in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

After getting the most out of former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg — his once-promising career disintegrated after O'Brien's departure for the NFL — and helping develop Deshaun Watson into a three-time Pro Bowler, O'Brien now shifts his focus to Young, and the sophomore's development in this position may determine the overall health of the Alabama offense.

Former Texans head coach Bill O&#39;Brien is Alabama&#39;s new offensive coordinator.
Former Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is Alabama's new offensive coordinator.

Marrone's task is equally important. He takes over an offensive line that must identify three new starters, each of whom earned All-SEC or All-America accolades while anchoring the best group in the FBS, but that's where the bad news ends: These three represent the only current losses from last year's rotation while the Tide add several major talents, including a potential starter in true freshman JC Latham. The new leader up front is junior Evan Neal, who may shift from right tackle to Young's blind side.

Like O'Brien, Marrone has ample college experience. Previously the line coach at Georgia Tech (1997-99), Georgia (2000) and Tennessee (2001) before becoming an NFL assistant, he returned to the FBS as the head coach at Syracuse from 2009-12, twice leading the Orange into postseason play.

Finding the next skill-position superstar

There are no shortage of options as Alabama attempts to replace Heisman winner Devonta Smith (117 receptions for 1,856 yards), fellow star receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Najee Harris (1,466 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns). But even Alabama must face this stark reality: Smith, Waddle and Harris were generational talents capable of being replaced only with a by-committee approach.

At running back, the Tide can lean on senior Brian Robinson (483 yards) and dash in a mix of several more untested underclassmen, including junior Keilan Robinson (254 yards in 2019) and sophomores Jase McClellan (245 yards on 10.7 yards per carry) and Trey Sanders (134 yards). As a team, Alabama has averaged at least five yards per carry in each of the past five seasons.

The only sports newsletter you need: Get exclusive content and expert analysis on the biggest stories of the day. Sign up here!

The situation seems more unsettled in the passing game. There is one sure thing in junior John Metchie III (55 receptions for 916 yards), who will miss the spring game due to injury, and two more reliable targets in junior Slade Bolden (24 catches for 270 yards) and junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley (18 catches for 287 yards). But the Tide need a boost from some unknown quantities, led by sophomore Javon Baker and junior Xavier Williams. More help is on the way in the form of four incoming recruits; three will be in action Saturday, led by five-star addition Ja’Corey Brooks.

"I think everybody in the freshmen group has done a good job of understanding what it takes to learn the concept, and they are also putting in the effort and working hard to improve themselves," Bolden said. "I think they've definitely improved themselves since the beginning of the spring.”

Leaning on the defense

The way college football is currently played bears little resemblance to the defense-focused era that kicked off the active Alabama dynasty, as Saban said last month.

"I grew up with the idea that you play good defense, you run the ball, you control vertical field position on special teams, and you’re going to win," he said in a Zoom call with members of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association. "You’re not going to win anything now doing that.”

Alabama senior cornerback Josh Jobe had a breakthrough 2020 season while being the focus of attention from opposing quarterbacks.
Alabama senior cornerback Josh Jobe had a breakthrough 2020 season while being the focus of attention from opposing quarterbacks.

Essentially, Saban has completely re-imagined his program's approach: Alabama now wins on offense while asking the defense to shoulder a far lighter load than in the past.

With a deep line that will look even stronger in the fall, multiple all-conference edge rushers and a handful of experienced options in the backfield, this defense should be better than last year's version, which still managed to lead the SEC in points allowed per game and rank second in yards allowed per play.

There is one key name to replace on each level of the defense: Christian Barmore up front, Dylan Moses at linebacker and Patrick Surtain II at cornerback.

Of the three key losses, Surtain leaves the largest void.

This has made cornerback a point of emphasis this offseason, even if Alabama has a predictable wealth of riches at the position. Senior Josh Jobe had a breakthrough 2020 season while being the focus of attention from opposing quarterbacks, who shied away from Surtain's side of the field. Two sophomores, Malachi Moore and Brian Branch, are locks for major roles after impressive debuts. (Branch is valuable for his ability to slide into a variety of different formations and even take key snaps at safety.)

That leaves one open spot. Junior Jalyn Armour-Davis has earned his stripes in a backup role and is ready for a promotion. Senior Ronald Williams has another chance to live up to his billing as one of the top junior-college prospects in the 2020 recruiting cycle. And then there's true freshman Ga’Quincy McKinstry, nicknamed "Kool Aid," who can take a big step toward grabbing a starting role with a strong spring game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama football lost some star power; can Tide repeat as champion?

Recommended Stories

  • Global Topical Pain Relief Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Advacare Pharma, Endo International & Grunenthal Among Others

    Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Topical Pain Relief Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for topical pain management drugs. The geographical scope of this study is global. Opioid and non-opioid topical pain relief drugs have been analyzed in the report, and types of pain, treatment guidelines and demand for addressing different types of pain have been included in the scope of the study. The market size estimates include both branded and generic drugs. This report details market shares of topical pain management drugs based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and geography. Based on therapeutic class, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. Non-opioids are further segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), capsaicin, lidocaine and others. Based on mode of purchase, the market is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Report Includes: 29 data tables and 21 additional tablesAn overview of the global topical pain relief marketAnalyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025Comprehensive analysis of the current and future market potential of topical pain management drugsExamination of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and technological advancements which are influencing the growth of generic drugs marketAssessment of long-term versus short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global topical pain relief market compared to overall pharmaceuticals industryCompetitive landscape analysis of the key players in the global topical pain relief market and pipeline of select topical pain management drugsKey M&A deals, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures within the global topical pain treatment marketProfiles of the leading market players, including GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including GlaxoSmithKline, SanofiS.A., Johnson& Johnson, SunPharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others. The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric populations with osteoporosis-related issues are the major factors likely to fuel the market for topical pain management drugs. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally. In 2016, the burden of chronic pain increased, with 1.9 billion people with symptomatic chronic conditions. The burden of chronic pain is likely to drive the market for topical pain management drugs during the forecast period. The global topical pain management drugs market is segmented based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and region. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Introduction Study Goals and ObjectivesReasons for Doing This StudyScope of ReportInformation SourcesMethodologyGeographic BreakdownAnalyst's CredentialsCustom ResearchRelated Reports Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background History of Pain and Pain TreatmentTypes of PainAcute PainChronic PainHow Pain is TreatedOverview: Topical Pain Management DrugsLimitation of Topical DrugsFuture PerspectivesPrevalence of Chronic Pain Chapter 4 Market Dynamics Market DriversIncreasing Incidences of Acute and Chronic PainGrowth of Geriatric Populations and Related Orthopedic SurgeriesRising Cases of Sports-related InjuriesEmerging Non-opioid Drugs for Pain ManagementMarket RestraintsSide Effects of Topical Pain Relief DrugsHigh Cost of Drug Development and Pricing Pressures on ManufacturersMarket OpportunitiesLaunches of New Topical Drugs for Pain Management Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market OverviewShort-Term Impact on the Pharma IndustryLong-Term Impact on the Pharma IndustryCOVID-19 and Pain ManagementTelemedicine Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Class IntroductionNon-opioidsMarket Size and ForecastMarket AnalysisOpioidsMarket Size and ForecastMarket Analysis Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Mode of Purchase IntroductionPrescription BasedMarket Size and ForecastMarket AnalysisOver-the-CounterMarket Size and ForecastMarket Analysis Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region IntroductionNorth AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaRest of Asia-PacificRest of the WorldMarket Size and Forecast Chapter 9 Industry Developments Competitive LandscapePharmaceutical PipelineAgreements, Collaborations and Partnerships Chapter 10 Company Profiles Advacare PharmaEndo International PlcGlaxosmithklineGrunenthal GmbhJohnson & JohnsonReckitt Benckiser Group PlcSanofiSun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Topical Biomedics Chapter 11 Appendix: Terminology, Acronyms and Sources of Information U.S. Pain Societies and AssociationsInternational Associations and Organizations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxuzpf CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

  • Watsco to Host 2021 First Quarter Earnings Call April 22, 2021

    MIAMI, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its 2021 first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the results will be followed by a question and answer session with the senior management team. The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at http://www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on April 22, 2021. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website. Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10155138/e70d453770 Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the “Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited. Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 632 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. The Company believes there is long-term opportunity to be a significant participant and contributor in efforts to address climate change. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below current government-mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards, resulting in higher energy use and costs to homeowners. Sales of higher-efficiency replacement systems have long been a fundamental opportunity in Watsco’s marketplace. Watsco plans to actively collaborate with its OEM partners and key stakeholders to lead these ongoing efforts in its marketplace. Additional information about Watsco may be found at http://www.watsco.com. Barry S. LoganExecutive Vice President(305) 714-4102e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

  • Potential high-impact transfers in college football 2021

    An NCAA rule change will allow football players to transfer once as undergraduates without sitting out a season. The change goes into effect for the 2021 season. Demarkcus Bowman, RB, Florida (from Clemson): Bowman was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020, but didn't see much action for the Tigers as a freshman.

  • Where is Ohio State in ESPN’s newly released Football Power Index for 2021?

    ESPN released its latest Football Power Index and fans will be surprise to see where the Buckeyes landed. According to ESPN, Ohio State checks in ar No. 5 on the FPI. Alabama was ranked No. 1 and Oklahoma was No. 2

  • Nick Saban says Alabama has a strategy for new NCAA transfer policy

    During his post-practice Zoom call with reporters Thursday, Saban was asked about the new policy and whether it will affect how he goes about building future teams. “We have thought about a strategy that we're going to use,” Saban said. In the past, Saban hasn’t typically relied on transfers to strengthen his roster.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Mamedov has signed with Bellator, targeting July debut

    Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is moving into the breaking news game.

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Here's what MLB is doing for Jackie Robinson Day in 2021

    More than 100 MLB players are donating their salaries to the Players Alliance.

  • Gary Player's son apparently 'banned' from Masters after opening ceremony stunt

    Gary Player's son has been banned from Augusta National after using a solemn ceremony as a chance to advertise golf balls.

  • MLB umpire Joe West wins $500K defamation suit against ex-player who accused him of rigging strike zone

    Paul Lo Duca accused Joe West of trading strike calls for access to a classic car.

  • Mavs star Luka Doncic: 'I don't understand the idea of a play-in'

    If the season were to end now, the Mavericks would be part of the play-in.

  • PSG knock holders Bayern out of Champions League to reach semis

    Paris St Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result in a thriller that was on a knife edge until the final whistle. Bayern striker Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal before the interval but it was not enough to overturn the German side's 3-2 loss in last week's first leg. Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side, who struggled at times in Munich, had the clearest chances but lacked efficiency, with Neymar hitting the woodwork twice and Kylian Mbappe's speed proving tough to handle but with no end product.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Jaylen Brown scores 40, Celtics beat Lakers 121-113

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Jaylen Brown scored four of his 40 points in the final minute, and the Boston Celtics blew most of a 27-point lead in the fourth quarter before holding on for their fifth straight victory, 121-113 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Brown made 13 of his first 14 shots and hit three 3-pointers while falling two points shy of his career high for the Celtics, who have won eight of 11 despite an embarrassing finish at Staples Center. Boston led 113-86 with seven minutes to play, shortly after coach Brad Stevens pulled his starters.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Social media has a new bowling hero in 'The Ginger Assassin' after rare PBA feat

    No one is nearly as excited as the announcer.

  • ETSU's Jordan Coffin believes coach Jason Shay was forced to resign after supporting kneeling

    ETSU coach Jason Shay resigned last month, something players believe was forced because Shay supported their protests during the national anthem.

  • Zach LaVine with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic

    Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic, 04/14/2021

  • Tiger Woods, golf world congratulate Hideki Matsuyama after historic Masters win

    "This historical Masters win will impact the entire golf world."

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.