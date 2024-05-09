Alabama football lands Wake Forest's DaShawn Jones via transfer portal

Alabama football has bolstered its secondary in a much-needed way.

DaShawn Jones, a redshirt junior cornerback from Wake Forest, will transfer to join the Crimson Tide, he told On3. Jones is a 6-foot, 181-pound defensive back from Baltimore, Maryland.

This past season, Jones started in nine games, tallying 37 tackles while breaking up two passes and intercepting three. He played in 12 of 13 games the season prior in 2022 as a redshirt freshman, becoming a starter in the later portion of the season. Jones didn't play in 2021, his freshman season. The 247Sports Composite had him listed as a 3-star prospect coming out of high school.

The addition of Jones helps provide experience at a position that lacks it. Alabama lost both of its starting cornerbacks in Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry to the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Trey Amos, the No. 3 cornerback a season ago, transferred to Ole Miss. Alabama brought in USC's Domani Jackson from the transfer portal, but it didn't have much outside of him in terms of experience.

Jones becomes the second defensive back to join the Crimson Tide via the transfer portal after the spring. Charlotte's Kam Howard committed to Alabama this past week.

Alabama also brought in Keon Sabb from Michigan via the transfer portal heading into the spring.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

CHASE GOODBREAD: How Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer held a Nick Saban signing class together | Goodbread

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: DaShawn Jones: Alabama football lands transfer portal cornerback