Alabama football lands Geno VanDeMark, a Michigan State OL

Alabama football has added another offensive lineman from the transfer portal after the spring.

Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark will transfer to the Crimson Tide, he told On3. He saw time as a starter in each of the past two seasons for the Spartans, including seven starts in 2023.

VanDeMark is a former three-star prospect, per the 247Sports Composite, in the 2021 recruiting class. Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic was his primary recruiter at Michigan State and became his position coach in East Lansing.

VanDeMark is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman from Lodi, New Jersey.

VanDeMark becomes the second offensive lineman to join the Crimson Tide via the transfer portal this spring, alongside Kadyn Proctor; Proctor left Alabama after his freshman season to transfer to Iowa but then he rejoined the Crimson Tide after a few months.

The addition of VanDeMark provides valuable experience and depth on the interior of the offensive line. James Brockermeyer, who was competing for the opening at center, entered the transfer portal after the spring. Alabama returns Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts at guard, but experienced depth on the interior needed to be bolstered. Starting center Seth McLaughlin entered the portal after the 2023 season and Darrian Dalcourt exhausted his eligibility. Alabama added center Parker Brailsford from Washington in the transfer portal, but he missed a good portion of the spring.

The transfer portal window closed at the end of April, but players who entered are still making decisions where they will play next as the roster nears finalizing.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

CHASE GOODBREAD: How Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer held a Nick Saban signing class together | Goodbread

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Geno VanDeMark: Alabama football lands Michigan State lineman