Alabama football lands 2024 four-star running back Daniel Hill

Alabama football added another running back to its 2024 class.

Daniel Hill, a four-star running back, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He previously signed with Alabama during the early signing day period but waited to announce his decision until Saturday.

The Meridian, Mississippi native chose the Crimson Tide over other his other three finalist: Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee. He becomes the second running back in Alabama's 2024 class, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation per 247Sports Composite, alongside fellow four-star Kevin Riley.

247Sports Composite has the 6-foot-1, 239-pound back tabbed as the No. 16 running back in the 2024 class and the No. 4 athlete in Mississippi.

Alabama's running back coach Robert Gillespie is listed as Hill's primary recruiter. Hill took his official visit to the Capstone on June 16.

