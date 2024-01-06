Alabama football receiver Jermaine Burton makes decision on his future

Alabama football receiver Jermaine Burton has made a decision about his future.

The Crimson Tide receiver posted via Instagram that he intends to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Burton has spent the past two seasons playing for Alabama after spending the first two of his career with Georgia. He saw similar production the two seasons with 39 receptions for 798 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2023 after 40 catches for 677 yards and 7 scores in 2022. His yards and touchdowns led Alabama in both categories this past season.

His best game in an Alabama uniform was against Texas A&M on Oct. 7 when he caught 9 passes for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns, carving up the Aggies defense in the win on the road. That was his only multi-touchdown game of the season.

Burton became a favorite deep threat for quarterback Jalen Milroe in 2023. Milroe hit Burton on long passes of 68, 54, 56, 49 yards and more.

ROSTER CHANGES: What I'm hearing about Alabama football roster changes: Who's staying, going

NFL DRAFT PLANS: Alabama football 2024 NFL Draft plans tracker: Who's going pro? Who's staying?

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jermaine Burton: Alabama football receiver makes decision for 2024