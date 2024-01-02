Dallas Turner says Rose Bowl is his last game with Alabama football

PASADENA, California − The Rose Bowl not only marked the end of the season for Alabama football, but also Dallas Turner's time with the Crimson Tide.

Turner told The Tuscaloosa News "Yeah, I'm gone" in the postgame locker room when asked if he had officially decided.

The decision makes sense. Even though Turner has remaining eligibility as a junior this season, he is projected to be a high first-round NFL Draft pick.

It makes sense for his future, but the 27-20 loss to Michigan in overtime of the Rose Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff leaves a sour taste in his mouth being that's the way it ended.

"Of course (the emotions) are obviously down, but it's even worse knowing it was your last game," Turner said. "Knowing that was your last game and knowing you came here to get a national championship and to be a national champion and you don't get it, and you lose to a team that we was talking about beating and stuff like that."

Turner registered three tackles and a sack vs. Michigan.

He finished the season with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles. Over his career, Turner has registered 22.5 sacks. He played in three College Football Playoff games, one being the 2021 national championship loss to Georgia.

"I look back, and I enjoyed all the times I had with my guys on and off the field," Turner said.

