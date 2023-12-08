Alabama football awards 2023: Tracking All-America selections and other accolades

From Day 1, Caleb Downs made an impression on campus.

Teammates and Nick Saban raved about him early and often. It quickly became evident why. He went on to have a season in which he led the Crimson Tide with 99 tackles, which ranks third in the SEC.

The safety's efforts not only helped Alabama football earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, but Downs was also named SEC freshman of the year.

Downs is far from the only individual who has received postseason accolades. Here is a running list of awards Crimson Tide players have won and will continue to be updated throughout December as All-America teams are announced.

TRANSFER PORTAL: Alabama football transfer portal tracker: Roster changes ahead of 2024 season

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Alabama football names team MVP, three permanent captains in awards banquet

All-SEC freshman team includes Caleb Downs, Kadyn Proctor

Downs and Proctor both became starters right away, Downs in the secondary and Proctor at left tackle. Both entered as five-star freshman and are the two representatives for the Crimson Tide on the All-SEC freshman team.

Caleb Downs wins SEC freshman of the year

Downs received the award after starting all season at safety and has also recently become the team's punt returner.

Dallas Turner named SEC defensive player of the year

Turner has tallied 50 tackles, 9 sacks and 2 forced fumbles this season as Alabama's top pass rusher.

K Will Reichard named SEC special teams player of the year

Reichard became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer with a kick against Georgia. He has made 20 of 23 field goal attempts, three of which have come from 50 or more yards. Reichard hasn't missed an extra point all season.

Ten players make All-SEC team

Ten players filled 11 spots on the first and second conference teams, with Reichard being named twice. The first team includes JC Latham, Justin Eboigbe, Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Caleb Downs, Terrion Arnold, Reichard and Kneeland Hibbett. The second team features Tyler Booker, James Burnip and Reichard.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Tracking 2023 awards, All-America selections