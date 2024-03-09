Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land four-star class of 2025 athlete Zymear Smith

Four-star class of 2025 athlete Zymear Smith announced his commitment to Alabama football on Saturday, per On3.

Smith, out of North Caroline High in Ridgely, Maryland, chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas and Tennessee, among others. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete is the fourth commit in the Crimson Tide's 2025 pledge class, and the first from out-of-state. He is not yet ranked by 247Sports Composite.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Zymear Smith tells me he has Committed to Alabama!



The 5’11 170 ATH from Ridgley, MD chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Tennessee, & Texas



“Their defensive scheme matches my play style & I feel that it would be best for my future.”… pic.twitter.com/KVpKdOIGPJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 9, 2024

Smith received his offer from Alabama on Feb. 14 and took a visit to the Capstone this weekend. On3 reported that despite being listed as an athlete, Smith was recruited as a cornerback by Alabama.

