Alabama football College Football Playoff rankings: Where is Tide in Nov. 7 CFP poll?

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been announced after Week 10. Alabama football is ranked No. 8 still after a win over LSU this past weekend.

In the first rankings a week ago, the Crimson Tide also held the No. 8 spot, the same ranking as in the US LBM coaches poll and the AP Poll.

Alabama's resume includes wins over No. 19 LSU, No. 9 Ole Miss and No 13 Tennessee, as far as ranked CFP teams go. If the Crimson Tide beats Kentucky on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Kroger Field, Alabama will lock up the SEC West and secure a likely matchup with No. 2 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

With one loss already to Texas, Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) has no room for error. No two-loss team has ever made the four-team field. The Crimson Tide has to likely win out to have a shot to play for a national championship, and even then, it's not guaranteed.

The Crimson Tide recognizes the reality of the situation.

"I feel like this team really knows that we can’t lose another game, and I feel like that helps us a lot, in a way, just to know that we’re basically playing an elimination game every week," defensive back Malachi Moore said Monday. "So that’s kind of how we approach and that’s why we have to be so focused on details and making sure we prepare the right way and just not allowing that to happen again.”

