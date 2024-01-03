Alabama football center Seth McLaughlin expected to enter transfer portal

Alabama football looks set to have a new center in 2024.

Seth McLaughlin, who started all of 2023 at the spot, is expected to enter the transfer portal as of Wednesday afternoon, The Tuscaloosa News has learned.

McLaughlin has spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide but has eligibility remaining. He started 14 games at center in 2023 after he started eight games at center in 2022. He began his career stepping into the Iron Bowl and played well in the 2021 SEC Championship Game, facing Georgia's elite front.

McLaughlin didn't have snapping issues his first two seasons. Then in 2023, snapping was not consistent. Communication and timing between the center and quarterback, a vital relationship in loud SEC stadiums especially, seemed to be an issue at times.

The problem with snapping consistency reached its peak in the Rose Bowl when two errant snaps stalled a drive early in the second half and then a low snap on the final play affected Alabama's attempt on fourth-and-3.

McLaughlin didn't speak with reporters postgame, but quarterback Jalen Milroe was asked about why the snap was still an issue late.

"With anything it takes preparation, whether it's pass protection, whether it's the running game, the passing game," Milroe said postgame. "The quarterback and the center have to have a great relationship and that's something that we tried to build throughout the whole season. There's a multitude of things that me and Seth talk about in that regard. That's something that we do talk about."

Coming into the season, McLaughlin was included on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's top center. He's from Buford, Georgia, and had offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State and others coming out of high school as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

TRANSFER PORTAL: Alabama football transfer portal tracker: Roster changes ahead of 2024 season

2024 ROSTER: What will Alabama football look like in 2024? Examining the roster

Where the Crimson Tide turns for its center spot remains to be seen. Terrence Ferguson II could make sense. James Brockermeyer is another player on the roster who has worked at center. There's always the possibility Alabama could turn to the portal to find a center, too. Or someone else could be trained at the position who's on the roster.

Alabama have five days after the Rose Bowl to enter the transfer portal before the window closes. Several already entered their names in the portal before the Rose Bowl such as Ja'Corey Brooks and Tyler Buchner. A player entering his name in the portal means other teams are allowed to contact him. It doesn't preclude him from returning to his team, but that seldom happens. Once a player enters the portal, teams can use his scholarship elsewhere.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Seth McLaughlin: Alabama football center expected to enter portal