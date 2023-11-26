Did Auburn bait Alabama football into mistimed snap on final series? What Nick Saban said

One of the plays that set up the now iconic fourth-and-31 in the Iron Bowl was a mistimed snap from center Seth McLaughlin to quarterback Jalen Milroe.

On second down, Milroe didn't look ready for the snap and had to scramble backward to recover the football. He fell on it for a loss of 18 yards. That was a big part why Alabama had such a long distance to go on fourth down.

Auburn safety Zion Puckett can be seen on film clapping right before McLaughlin snaps it.

A reporter asked Nick Saban if he saw that, with the reporter adding it looked like a Auburn defender clapped to draw McLaughlin into snapping the ball.

"First of all, the defense is not allowed to clap," Saban said. "If that's what you're using as a cadence. If what you say actually occurred, and I did see the film, then that's ... I'm not criticizing the officiating, but I am saying that's supposed to be a penalty."

Saban was asked if there's a thought going to a silent count instead of using a clap for Milroe to signal to McLaughlin when to get him the football.

"We have gone to the silent count before, and that has its issues, too," Saban said. "Look, you're not allowed to clap on defense, so if you're using clap as your cadence, why would you change your cadence so somebody does something they're not supposed to do on the other side of the ball? Doesn't make any sense to me. We went silent at Texas A&M, we had nine false starts. It didn't work too well."

