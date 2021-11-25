Alabama flips Texas 4-star RB Jamarion Miller

It has been a tough first season in Austin for Steve Sarkisian as the Longhorns head coach. The bad news to continues to roll in for Texas as one top prospects for Texas has flipped to the Crimson Tide.

Earlier this afternoon four-star running back Jamarion Miller announced he was flipping his commitment from the Longhorns to the Tide via Twitter.

Miller is one of the top backs in the country and is yet another talented prospect to join the class of 2022 for Nick Saban and the Tide.

Miller is an explosive athlete, posting a 10.71 in the 100-meter dash.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we offer continuous coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.