Alabama’s Final Four run comes to an end with 86-72 loss to UConn

The magical run for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team came to an end on Saturday night with a tough 86-72 loss to the UConn Huskies in the Final Four.

The final score does not indicate how close the game actually was, but UConn’s talent, depth, and championship pedigree were on full display down the stretch.

Mark Sears led the Tide with 24 points while Grant Nelson played a tough and physical game with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Alabama will head back to Tuscaloosa with plenty to build on in the future as Coach Oats has the Crimson Tide rolling in the right direction.

