Alabama basketball releases high-energy Final Four trailer

The day has come for the college basketball national championship matchup to be decided. As the NC State Wolfpack take on the Purdue Boilermakers and the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the UConn Huskies in the Final Four of the 2024 March Madness Tournament.

Though Alabama is not the favorite in this matchup, with even the staff at Roll Tide Wire being split on score predictions, the team seems ready to roll.

As Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats has said during this week, there’s not much stress on his team. They feel as if they are playing with house money. They are happy to be where they are at but don’t feel the pressure that UConn likely faces to get to the national championship game. That ease of mind could be a real game changer when it comes time to tip-off.

On social media, Alabama basketball shared a trailer for the game against the Huskies and it has fans ready to line up alongside the team to take the court.

Narrated by Alabama alum and ESPN personality Rece Davis, the Crimson Tide is ready to roll into the Final Four with the mentality of ‘Why stop now?’

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire