Alabama fans have arrived at SEC Media Days to remind you who won the national title
Alabama fans won’t let you forget.
The Crimson Tide won last year’s College Football Playoff title game in improbable fashion. Not only did they come back from a two-score second-half deficit to defeat Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, they scored the winning touchdown on a deep ball from a backup quarterback to a true freshman receiver.
What was the down and distance for Tua Tagovailoa’s fateful pass to DeVonta Smith?
Alabama arrives at SEC media days soon. pic.twitter.com/DaQXlydd2L
— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) July 18, 2018
You knew Bama fans were going to bring the 🔥🔥🔥🔥 today. pic.twitter.com/USELx3R8NR
— David Ubben (@davidubben) July 18, 2018
Ah yes, that’s the good stuff.
Let’s go to the tape.
Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith.
Alabama wins the national title. pic.twitter.com/IwmC5ojxIu
— Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) January 9, 2018
That’s a play that’s totally worthy of a customized shirt, especially when the following year’s Media Days are taking place in Atlanta, just like the Tagovailoa-to-Smith connection.
