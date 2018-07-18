Alabama fans have arrived at SEC Media Days to remind you who won the national title

Alabama fans are here to remind you who won the national championship. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Alabama fans won’t let you forget.

The Crimson Tide won last year’s College Football Playoff title game in improbable fashion. Not only did they come back from a two-score second-half deficit to defeat Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, they scored the winning touchdown on a deep ball from a backup quarterback to a true freshman receiver.

What was the down and distance for Tua Tagovailoa’s fateful pass to DeVonta Smith?

Alabama arrives at SEC media days soon. pic.twitter.com/DaQXlydd2L — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) July 18, 2018





You knew Bama fans were going to bring the 🔥🔥🔥🔥 today. pic.twitter.com/USELx3R8NR — David Ubben (@davidubben) July 18, 2018





Ah yes, that’s the good stuff.

Let’s go to the tape.

Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith. Alabama wins the national title. pic.twitter.com/IwmC5ojxIu — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) January 9, 2018





That’s a play that’s totally worthy of a customized shirt, especially when the following year’s Media Days are taking place in Atlanta, just like the Tagovailoa-to-Smith connection.

