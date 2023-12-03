Alabama defeats Georgia to win 2023 SEC Championship, 27-24

Alabama football defeated top-ranked Georgia with a final score of 27-24 to win the 2023 SEC Championship. Now, the question remains: Will the Crimson Tide be in the top four teams to make the College Football Playoff?

No. 1 Georgia got out to an early lead in the first quarter, but Alabama answered quick and never gave up the lead.

The Crimson Tide defense was alive and well, stopping a strong offense headlined by quarterback Carson Beck.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had a strong performance full off smart plays and key contributions in the air and on the ground. The Crimson Tide’s postseason fate now rests in the hands of the College Football Playoff Committee, who will reveal their final rankings tomorrow.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the postseason gets underway.

