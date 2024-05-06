Alabama basketball ranked No. 6 in ESPN's 'way-too-early' top 25 for 2024-25 season

Alabama basketball has reloaded for the 2024-25 season.

The Crimson Tide, fresh off its first Final Four appearance in program history, was listed No. 6 in ESPN's "way-too-early" top 25 rankings on Monday, only behind Kansas, Houston, Iowa State, Gonzaga and Baylor.

Alabama All-American guard Mark Sears has yet to announce if he's returning to school or not, as he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Jarin Stevenson also entered his name into the NBA draft, and also could return.

The Crimson Tide is also returning forward Grant Nelson, who averaged 11.9 points per game in his first season with Alabama after transferring from North Dakota State. Nelson will pair with former Rutgers forward Clifford Omoruyi, regarded as one of the best available players in the transfer portal.

Alabama coach Nate Oats has taken Alabama to unprecedented heights since taking the reins in 2019, and could possibly have his most talented team yet should Sears return, along with the Crimson Tide's transfer additions.

Here's Alabama's roster as it stands for the 2024-25 season:

Alabama basketball projected 2024-25 roster

Here's the Crimson Tide's projected lineup for the 2024-25 season:

Aden Holloway (Auburn transfer)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Chris Youngblood (USF transfer)

Grant Nelson

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Could return: Mark Sears, Jarin Stevenson

Other transfers: Houston Mallette (Pepperdine)

Freshmen: Naas Cunningham, Aiden Sherrell, Derrion Reid

Departures: Aaron Estrada (eligibility), Kris Parker (transfer portal), Rylan Griffen (Kansas), Davin Cosby (Wake Forest), Sam Walters (Michigan), Nick Pringle (South Carolina), Mohamed Wague (transfer portal)

