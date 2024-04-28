Alabama basketball lands Labaron Philon, a former Kansas signee in 2024 class

Alabama basketball has landed another guard.

Labaron Philon has committed to the Crimson Tide and Nate Oats after originally signing his national letter of intent with Kansas, according to On3.com.

Philon requested a release from his NLI with the Jayhawks in late April. The 247Sports composite lists him as the No. 33 overall player and the No. 3 point guard in the 2024 class.

He's a 6-foot-4, 177-pound guard who played for Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. Philon is originally from Mobile, Alabama, and he played for Baker High School where he won Mr. Basketball. Then he transferred to Link Academy for his senior season.

He was originally committed to Auburn before he decommitted about a year ago. Alabama was among his offers before he chose Kansas and signed his NLI.

The addition of Philon bolsters the point guard spot; Alabama also landed former Auburn guard Aden Holloway in April out of the transfer portal. Mark Sears can return for one more season, but he declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. So whether he will be on the roster in 2024-25 remains to be seen.

NATE OATS: Inside Nate Oats' long-winding journey to the Final Four

BEHIND THE SCENES: Inside the speech that changed Alabama basketball season en route to March Madness run

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban's epic career with our special book. Preorder here.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Labaron Philon: Alabama basketball lands former Kansas signee