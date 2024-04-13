Alabama basketball lands Chris Youngblood via the transfer portal

Alabama basketball has secured another transfer portal commitment.

Chris Youngblood, a guard from South Florida, has committed to transfer to the Crimson Tide, he told On3.com.

Youngblood is a 6-foot-4, 218-pound Tuscaloosa native, but played for East Coweta High School in Georgia. He spent his first three seasons in college at Kennesaw State. He transferred to South Florida, making the transfer to Alabama the second of his collegiate career.

The Crimson Tide has already added one guard in the transfer portal in Pepperdine's Houston Mallette as part of the roster shuffle. Mallette made his commitment before the NCAA Tournament started.

In Youngblood, Alabama adds a sharp shooter; He has never shot below 40.5% percent from beyond the arc the past three seasons. He also scored more than 1,000 points over the course of three seasons at Kennesaw State.

NATE OATS: Inside Nate Oats' long-winding journey to the Final Four

BEHIND THE SCENES: Inside the speech that changed Alabama basketball season en route to March Madness run

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban's epic career with our special book. Preorder here.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Chris Youngblood: South Florida guard picks Alabama basketball