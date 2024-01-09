Alabama basketball forward out for South Carolina game with injury

Alabama basketball forward Mo Wague will be out for the South Carolina game because of a foot injury, per a UA spokesperson.

Wague has become a regular in Alabama's starting lineup this season. Over 14 games this season, he has averaged 12.9 minutes, 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 blocks, 1 steal, 2.9 fouls and 1.2 turnovers per game. He's second on the team in blocks per game behind Grant Nelson.

Alabama is already lacking solid front court depth, so the loss of the West Virginia transfer to an injury doesn't help that cause. Nick Pringle will likely be the next player up at the center spot, and longer players such as Jarin Stevenson could see more time.

The Crimson Tide will face South Carolina in the SEC home opener at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

