Alabama basketball vs. South Carolina score: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over South Carolina on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks each started off SEC play with a win; now Alabama will aim to get a conference win at home in its SEC opener.

South Carolina has only lost one game all season heading into the matchup with the Crimson Tide, but Alabama has faced a much higher level of competition. Nonetheless, the Crimson Tide needs to start winning some big games to bolster its resume and have a shot at winning the SEC.

Alabama has been inconsistent in finishing games, and it almost cost it this past Saturday vs. Vanderbilt.

“We talk about starts to games, closes to halves, starts to the second half, closes to games,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said in Nashville. “I didn’t think we did a great job closing either half. We didn’t score in almost the last five minutes of the first half. Then the second half, we’ve got a lead and almost gave it up. We’ve got to do a better job … close the half, close the game."

Oats will look for that from the Crimson Tide on Tuesday in Tuscaloosa.

MARK SEARS: How conversation with LeBron James helped shape career of Alabama basketball's Mark Sears

NICK SABAN, NATE OATS: Picture Nick Saban the point guard and Nate Oats the wide receiver ― it actually happened

Alabama basketball score vs. South Carolina

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates