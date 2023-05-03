Alabama basketball has scheduled a game against Purdue for the 2023-24 season, a source with direct knowledge of the schedule confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News.

The game will be played in Toronto, meaning the game could be a Canada homecoming for Alabama center Charles Bediako and Purdue center Zach Edey. Bediako is from Brampton, Ontario, while Edey is from Toronto. Both Bediako and Edey declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but left the option to return to school open.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22 and the NCAA early entry withdrawal deadline is May 31.

The 2023-24 Alabama basketball schedule has not yet been released, but it is also expected to include non-conference matchups with Arizona and Creighton. The game against the Wildcats will be in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game against Creighton will be in Omaha, Nebraska. Then, the Crimson Tide will play host to both Arizona and Creighton the following season.

Alabama and Purdue each earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers lost in the first round to No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson. The Crimson Tide beat No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round and No. 8 seed Maryland in the second before losing to No. 5 seed San Diego State in the Sweet 16.

Purdue has been under the direction of Matt Painter since 2005-06. Meanwhile, Nate Oats has led Alabama since the 2019-20 season.

NEW COACHES: Ryan Pannone, Austin Claunch accept offers to join Alabama basketball coaching staff

ALABAMA BASKETBALL: Alabama basketball transfer tracker: Who's staying, leaving and joining?

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball will face Purdue in Canada in 2023-24