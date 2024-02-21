Alabama basketball 100-point games: How Nate Oats' team can tie Kentucky's 1995-96 record

For all their inherent charm, passion and intensity, college basketball games often aren’t the highest-scoring affairs.

While the NBA has 48-minute games, a 24-second shot clock and the best players in the world, NCAA men’s basketball has 40-minute games, a 30-second shot clock and only a small percentage of its players every year who will ever reach the highest level of professional basketball.

Because of that, it’s rare for a common feature of NBA games — one team scoring at least 100 points — to occur in the college ranks.

Unless Alabama is involved, of course.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama basketball vs. Florida: Score prediction, scouting report

The Crimson Tide has been a juggernaut offensively this season, even after losing 2023 SEC Player of the Year and No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Brandon Miller from the previous year’s team.

Few statistics sum up coach Nate Oats’ team quite like its astonishing ability to hit the 100-point benchmark. Entering its game Wednesday against Florida, the Tide has scored at least 100 points eight times during the 2023-24 season, including in each of its past two games.

That mark’s not only notable, but also on the verge of being historic. With just one more 100-point outing this season, Alabama will tie an SEC record for the most 100-point games in a season over the past 30 years, matching Kentucky’s 1995-96 team.

Alabama has scored 100+ points EIGHT times this season 🔥



Over the last 30 seasons, the only SEC team to do that more times in a season is Kentucky in 1995-96 👀 pic.twitter.com/swVT9ZjnJa — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 17, 2024

Just how potent has Alabama been this season? Here’s a look at the numbers:

Alabama basketball stats

As of Tuesday, the Tide is tied with Arizona for the Division I lead in scoring, averaging 90.7 points per game.

Even if it doesn’t reach the 100-point mark, Alabama has gotten dangerously close on several other occasions. It has twice finished a game with 99 points, doing so in wins against Oregon and Mississippi State. It also tallied 98 points in a victory against Mercer on Nov. 17. In 12 contests this season, which makes up nearly half of the team’s 25 regular-season games to date, it has finished with at least 90 points.

Those figures are made possible in some part by Oats’ offense, a fast-paced scheme that currently ranks Alabama 11th among 362 Division I teams in tempo. That system is built around higher-value shots — either closer to the rim, which offers higher-percentage scoring opportunities, or from 3s, which are (obviously) worth more points.

It's not just that the Tide has been productive. It has been efficient, too.

Alabama ranks among the top 25 Division I teams in both field goal percentage (48.2%) and 3-point percentage (38.5%), and reached the latter figure despite ranking ninth in Division I in total attempts from 3.

Additionally, the Tide is first in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to metrics from KenPom.com. It finished in the top 30 teams in that category in three of Oats’ first four seasons, but never higher than No. 16. Heading into the Florida matchup, Alabama has a higher adjusted offensive efficiency number than any Division I team since Villanova in 2017-18. That season, the Wildcats won the second of the program’s two national championships in a three-year stretch.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama basketball shooters lights-out in 100-75 win over Texas A&M

Alabama basketball 100-point games

Here’s a list of Alabama’s 100-point games this season, all of which came in wins:

111 vs. Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 23

109 vs. LSU on Jan. 27

109 at LSU on Feb. 10

105 vs. Morehead State on Nov. 6

102 vs. Indiana State on Nov. 10

102 vs. South Alabama on Nov. 14

101 vs. Liberty on Dec. 30

100 vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 17

REQUIRED READING: NCAA Tournament selection committee reveals Alabama basketball seeding projection

Kentucky basketball 1995-96

The team Alabama is chasing for most 100-point games isn’t just any other squad.

Kentucky’s 1995-96 team is widely regarded as one of the best in men’s college basketball history. That season, under coach Rick Pitino, the Wildcats went 34-2 overall and 16-0 in SEC regular-season play before going on to win the program’s first national championship since 1978. On their NCAA Tournament run, they won games by an average of 21.5 points per game.

A team that featured six future NBA first-round draft picks — Tony Delk, Antoine Walker, Walter McCarty, Derek Anderson, Ron Mercer and Nazr Mohammed — scored at least 100 points nine times that season, including twice in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats had at least 120 points in three of those games.

The timing of Alabama’s pursuit of that Kentucky squad could be fortuitous. Depending on the result of Wednesday’s game against Florida, the Tide could tie or surpass the Wildcats’ record on Saturday — when it squares off against Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball can tie Kentucky's record for most 100-point games