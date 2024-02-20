Alabama basketball vs. Florida: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama basketball looks to score a victory over Florida on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide and Gators enter the matchup as two similar teams with strong offenses and top 100 defenses. Both are also contending for the SEC title; Alabama has the upper hand right now with only two losses in conference play, but Florida is certainly not out of it. The Gators would need some help, but they have four conference losses and have an outside chance at it, albeit unlikely.

Either way, Florida figures to give Alabama one of its toughest SEC matchups this season. First, the Crimson Tide will face the Gators at home this week before a matchup on the road on March 5.

Ahead of the matchup on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN2) at Coleman Coliseum, here's a look at the Gators (18-7, 8-4 SEC) and how they stack up with the No. 13 Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2 SEC).

Projected starting lineup for Florida vs. Alabama basketball

Guard Walter Clayton (junior): 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Averages: 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, 2.3 turnovers.

Guard Zyon Pullin (senior): 6-foot-4, 206 pounds. Averages: 15.5 points, 4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1 steal, 0.1 blocks, 1.2 turnovers.

Forward Will Richard (junior): 6-foot-4, 206 pounds. Averages: 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.4 turnovers.

Forward Tyrese Samuel (senior): 6-foot-10, 239 pounds. Averages: 12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks, 1.8 turnovers.

Center Micah Handlogten (sophomore): 7-foot-1, 235 pounds. Averages: 6.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.6 steals, 1 block, 0.8 turnovers.

Florida's rotation

The Gators have nine players who have averaged nine or more minutes this season. Seven players have averaged 20 or more minutes per game. Outside of the starting group mentioned, Florida also has players such as Riley Kugel (25.8 minutes), Alex Condon (20 minutes), Thomas Haugh (13.4 minutes) and Denzel Aberdeen (9 minutes) part of the group who sees nine or more minutes.

How Florida stacks up with Alabama basketball in scoring, defense and tempo

KenPom tracks adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, which are points scored and allowed per 100 possessions. The Gators have an elite offense and a top 100 defense.

Alabama will look to play faster than Florida, but not by much. KenPom measures the adjusted tempo statistic based on the number of possessions per 40 minutes.

Adjusted offensive efficiency:

Florida: 119.8 (9th nationally)

Alabama: 127.1 (1st)

Adjusted defensive efficiency:

Florida: 101.6 (89th nationally)

Alabama: 100.6 (74th)

Tempo

Florida: 71.2 (34th nationally)

Alabama: 72.8 (11th)

Score prediction

Alabama 92, Florida 88: This is going to be an offensive battle. However, the Crimson Tide gets the edge with it being a game at Coleman Coliseum.

