NCAA Tournament selection committee reveals Alabama basketball seeding projection

Where does Alabama basketball stand when it comes to the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament? Saturday provided the clearest picture yet with the March Madness Men's Bracket Preview, which aired on CBS, and projected the Crimson Tide as the No. 9 overall seed, and the No. 3 seed in its bracket.

The Division I Men's Basketball Selection Committee unveiled its current view of the top four seeds in each of four regions. The committee's complete projection was as follows:

No. 1 seeds: Purdue, UConn, Houston, Arizona

No. 2 seeds: Marquette, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kansas

No. 3 seeds: Alabama, Baylor, Iowa State, Duke

No. 4 seeds: Auburn, Illinois, Wisconsin, San Diego State

Much can change between now and Selection Sunday, which is four weeks away, but the annual preview provides a glimpse as to how the committee might sort the nation's top teams.

Alabama entered play Saturday with a 17-7 record and in first place in the SEC standings with a 9-2 conference mark. Ranked No. 5 in the NET rankings, the Crimson Tide struggled to beat its toughest competition in non-conference play, but has rebounded since the SEC schedule began. It currently has three Quad 1 wins, against Indiana State, Mississippi State and Auburn.

UA has been projected by ESPN Bracketology as a No. 3 seed.

