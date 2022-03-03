Alabama among top seven for 2023’s No. 2 safety from Massachusetts

Patrick Conn
·2 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide got some good news recently. The No. 2 safety in the country, Joenel Aguero released his top seven schools on Twitter. Nick Saban and Alabama were among the top schools.

Aguero has SEC schools Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M among his final schools along with the Crimson Tide. He plays both sides of the ball for St. John’s Prep, but Aguero projects best on the defensive side at safety.

Aguero can be a swiss army knife for the defense with his position flexibility. He can play down in the box or can drop back to play single-high coverage safety as well. Aguero could eventually develop inside a nickel cornerback with some refinement on his footwork.

As a receiver, he clearly has the ball skills to make an impact with turnovers in the passing game. Currently projected to the Bulldogs, Alabama could use him as well. Aguero is one of 11 safeties to receive an offer from the Tide staff.

Joenel Aguero’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

20

1

2

Rivals

4

127

2

6

ESPN

4

22

1

2

On3 Recruiting

4

40

1

5

247 Composite

4

49

2

2

Vitals

Hometown

Lynn, Massachusetts

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-0

Weight

195

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 25, 2021

  • Attended Alabama camp on Jun. 19, 2021

Offers (Top 7)

  • Alabama

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Ohio State

  • Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

List

Every Safety Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion.

Recommended Stories