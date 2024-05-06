Akron transfer OL Ronan Chambers commits to Auburn

Auburn football continues to add depth to a crucial position by reeling in another offensive lineman from the transfer portal.

Ronan Chambers, a former Akron offensive lineman, broke off his commitment to Tulane after a recent visit to Auburn. On Monday, he announced his pledge to Auburn, becoming Auburn’s fifth transfer portal commitment during the spring window. Outside of Tulane, Chambers considered BYU and Arizona.

Chambers started all 12 games for Akron last season according to Pro Football Focus, alternating between left and right tackle. He played in 724 snaps and graded out at 58.0. He participated in 32 games over four seasons totaling 1,342 snaps.

Chambers is the second transfer offensive lineman to join Auburn’s roster from the transfer portal. Former Mississippi State tackle Percy Lewis is expected to grab a starting tackle spot alongside Izavion Miller. Chambers is expected to provide depth at the position.

Following Chambers’ commitment, Auburn now has 14 transfers in its 2024 haul and ranks No. 28 in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire