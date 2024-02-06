Akron men's basketball | Live score updates as MAC-leading Zips play Central Michigan

Coming off a big win in a Mid-American Conference men's basketball battle for first place, the league-leading Akron Zips face another of the MAC's top teams tonight.

Akron (17-5, 9-1) hosts Central Michigan (13-9, 8-2). CMU is tied for second in the league with Toledo, which lost to the Zips last Friday night.

Check back throughout Tuesday night for updates on the matchup between Akron and Central Michigan.

How to watch the Akron v. Central Michigan men's basketball game on TV, livestream

Sammy Hunter and Ali Ali celebrate late in Akron's win at Kent State last month.

The game, which tips at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Arena, is not on TV. ESPN+ is livestreaming it.

Akron Zips men's basketball projected starters vs. Central Michigan

Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) brings down a second-half rebound over forward Sammy Hunter (11) and Ohio forward Aidan Hadaway, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

2 Greg Tribble Jr.

11 Sammy Hunter

22 Mikal Dawson

24 Ali Ali

25 Enrique Freeman

Looking back at Akron's win over Toledo

Akron Zips forward Ali Ali smiles during a break in action against Toledo on Feb. 2, 2024.

Big games by senior stars Ali Ali (26 points) and Enrique Freeman (20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three blocks) led Akron in its 77-70 win over Toledo. Mikal Dawson added 14 points for the Zips, while Greg Tribble Jr. and Tavari Johnson scored six and five points, respectively.

More Akron Zips men's basketball: Ali Ali leads Akron men's basketball past Toledo in Mid-American Conference showdown

Akron basketball's Enrique Freeman leads NCAA Division I in rebounding, double-doubles

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman dribbles past Toledo Rockets forward Javan Simmons on Feb. 2, 2024.

Akron's Enrique Freeman continues to lead the nation in rebounds per game and is tied for the lead in total double-doubles. The 6-foot-7 senior is averaging 12.9 rebounds per game (283 rebounds in 22 games). Freeman's 19 double-doubles are tied with Western Carolina's Vonterius Woolbright. They have three more double-doubles this season than All-American Zach Edey of Purdue.

2024 Mid-American Conference men's basketball standings

Here are the MAC standings, courtesy of NCAA.com, entering Tuesday night:

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips basketball game score vs. Central Michigan live updates