Men's college basketball live score updates: Akron Zips vs. Toledo Rockets

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman dunks in the first half against Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The top two teams in the Mid-American Conference are set to meet at Rhodes Arena at 9 p.m. today, when the University of Akron Zips host the Toledo Rockets.

Akron (16-5, 8-1) defeated Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night and Toledo (14-7, 8-1) topped Western Michigan. Central Michigan (12-9, 7-2), the Zips' opponent this upcoming Tuesday, enters the weekend third in the MAC.

Check back throughout Friday night for updates on the matchup between Akron and Toledo.

Akron men's basketball maintains lead over Toledo in the first half

Enrique Freeman has eight points, Mikal Dawson has six points and Akron leads Toledo 25-17 with 8:00 remaining in the first half.

Dawson and Tavari Johnson each recently swished a 3-pointer prior to the 8:00 mark.

Akron men's basketball compiles 7-0 run to lead Toledo in the first half

Enrique Freeman has moved up to the No. 6 spot on the Akron men's basketball career scoring list.

Akron compiles a 7-0 run to lead 15-11 with 11:43 to go in the first half.

Freeman made two layups during the spurt and Shammah Scott made a 3-pointer.

Toledo men's basketball leads Akron early in the first half

Tyler Cochran made a layup and a short jumper to help Toledo lead 11-8 by the first media timeout at the 15:07 mark.

Sonny Wilson, Javan Simmons and Ra'Heim Moss have also scored for Toledo.

Akron's Greg Tribble made a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game.

Mikal Dawson and Enrique Freeman have also scored for Akron.

How to watch the Akron v. Toledo men's basketball game on TV

ESPN2 is televising the game live at 9 p.m. and ESPN+ is also livestreaming the game.

Akron Zips men's basketball projected starters

2 Greg Tribble Jr.

11 Sammy Hunter

22 Mikal Dawson

24 Ali Ali

25 Enrique Freeman

Toledo Rockets men's basketball projected starters

0 Ra'Heim Moss

1 Javan Simmons

3 Sonny Wilson

21 Dante Maddox Jr.

23 Tyler Cochran

When do Akron and Toledo play again?

The Rockets host the Zips at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips men's basketball game score vs. Toledo live updates