Ajax v Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Chelsea will continue their chase of the perfect send-off for Emma Hayes with a Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

The last-eight tie will be contested across two legs as the two sides look to advance to the last four. Chelsea, whose manager Hayes will depart at the end of the season, impressed in the group stages as they seek a first continental crown.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been the tournament surprise package, emerging from a group that also included Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma to become only the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in competition history. Follow all the build-up, team news and match action below. Get the latest match odds here.

AJAX v CHELSEA - WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE

Chelsea take on Ajax in the quarter-final first leg, with kick-off at 17:45

Ajax have become just the second Dutch team to reach the competition’s knockout stages

Emma Hayes looking to claim first European silverware as manager

Ajax - Van Eijk, Leuchter, Noordam, Grant, Keijzer, T Hoekstra, Yohannes, Van Gool, De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal

Chelsea - Hampton, Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nusken, Reiten, Kaneryd, James

How to watch Women’s Champions League tonight

17:09 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea will continue their chase of the perfect send-off for Emma Hayes with a Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

The last eight tie will be contested across two legs as the two sides look to advance to the last four.

Chelsea, whose manager Hayes will depart at the end of the season, impressed in the group stages as they seek a first continental crown.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been the tournament surprise package, emerging from a group that also included Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma to become only the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in competition history.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Ajax v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

17:02 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups:

Ajax - Van Eijk, Leuchter, Noordam, Grant, Keijzer, T Hoekstra, Yohannes, Van Gool, De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal

Chelsea - Hampton, Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nusken, Reiten, Kaneryd, James

Ajax vs Chelsea predictions

16:57 , The Independent

Amsterdam is the next stop on the Emma Hayes’ farewell tour when Chelsea Women take on Ajax Women in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday evening (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Blues have won every major domestic honour under Hayes’ tenure, but are still to win a European title, losing out to Barcelona in the 2021 final.

Ajax have proved to be no pushers in this campaign, coming home as runners-up on goal difference to Paris Saint-Germain in Group C.

Hayes and her team are odds-on, but it may not be straightforward for the Blues to take control of the tie. Here are our predictions and tips ahead of the match.

Ajax vs Chelsea predictions Women's Champions League tips, football odds & free bets

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

16:51 , The Independent

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

11:13 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg between Ajax and Chelsea. Emma Hayes’ side were unbeaten in the group stage but face a potential banana skin in Ajax who became just the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in the competition’s history.

Stay tuned right here for all the build-up, team news and match action from Amsterdam.