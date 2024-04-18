The Wisconsin men's basketball team is losing its leader, the second starter to transfer

Point guard Chucky Hepburn averaged 9.2 points and 3.9 assists for Wisconsin last season.

MADISON – Greg Gard and his staff are on the verge of losing their team’s leader, point guard Chucky Hepburn.

Hepburn, who has started all 103 games he has played at Wisconsin, has informed the UW staff he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Neither Hepburn nor Gard could be reached Thursday.

Since the opening of the transfer portal, the UW men's basketball program has been fortunate to avoid losing critical players. But Hepburn will be the second starter to leave the team this offseason.

He joins guard A.J. Storr, who reportedly is transferring to Kansas.

Hepburn’s decision creates another void as the UW staff is trying to assemble the roster for the 2024-2025 season.

Hepburn averaged 7.9 points and 2.3 assists per game as a freshman to help UW secure a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and a No. 2 seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

He averaged 12.2 points and 2.8 assists per game as a sophomore and this past season averaged 9.2 points and 3.9 assists to help UW secure a No. 5 seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

UW has signed two players for next season, guard Daniel Freitag and wing Jack Robison.

Freitag can play either guard spot and was expected to back up Hepburn or play alongside him next season.

Of the players on the current roster, Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee have played point guard.

UW also has a commitment from De Pere guard Zach Kinziger for the 2025 class.

Hepburn hasn't spoken publicly since immediately after UW’s loss to James Madison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 22.

Asked about his goals for is senior season at UW, Hepburn said:

“I have to make sure everyone is getting better. We have to get in the weight room and get stronger. We’ve got to get better, take our game to the next step.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn to leave Badgers