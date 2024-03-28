Gus Yalden, AJ Storr the latest Wisconsin players to enter the transfer portal

MADISON – Wisconsin now has three players from last season in the transfer portal, though neither move on Thursday was surprising.

Freshman Gus Yalden, who did not play this season, was the second UW player to enter the portal. to transfer.

Not long after that news, AJ Storr became the third.

They join sophomore guard Connor Essegian, whose playing time dipped dramatically from his freshman season.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Yalden got off to a rocky start before the season began when he was cited twice by Madison Police for possession of marijuana and underage drinking.

Wisconsin freshman forward Gus Yalden plans to transfer.

He missed several days of practice while recovering from an injury suffered in a scooter accident but eventually was well down the rotation during preseason practices.

Yalden, who was behind reserves Nolan Winter, Carter Gilmore and Markus Ilver, eventually chose to redshirt.

Yalden played at multiple schools before coming to UW, in large part because of his mother's professional career.

He garnered offers from Iowa, Marquette, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Rutgers, Nebraska and others before choosing UW.

Storr earlier this week declared for the NBA draft but added he planned to maintain his college eligibility.

The Journal Sentinel reported on Monday that Storr was examining all options, including entering the portal and declaring for the draft.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gus Yalden, AJ Storr the second and third UW players to enter portal