AJ Storr, a highly sought-after college transfer, reportedly picks Kansas basketball

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball continues to earn the commitments of highly sought-after talents in the transfer portal, with Wisconsin’s AJ Storr reportedly adding his name Thursday.

Storr later reposted what Shams Charania, who’s with The Athletic and Stadium, posted on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The decision, which implies he's pulling out of NBA draft consideration, means Storr is set to join the Jayhawks as a junior guard next season. And KU coach Bill Self beat out other high-profile programs to make it happen.

“NCAA news: Wisconsin sophomore transfer AJ Storr – one of the top players in the portal – has chosen to play for the University of Kansas, he told (The Athletic and Stadium),” Charania said in one post on X. “John Calipari’s Arkansas, Illinois, Texas were finalists. Storr averaged 17 points and 4 rebounds this season.”

Charania added in another post on X: “Storr is a prospect to keep an eye on and is vying for a first-round NBA draft projection after his junior next year.”

Storr spent his sophomore year in college at Wisconsin, after spending his freshman year at St. John’s. He was one of the Big East Conference’s top freshmen during the 2022-23 campaign, and followed that up by becoming one of the best in the Big Ten Conference as a sophomore. Whatever role he ends up earning at Kansas, he figures to be a key part of the Jayhawks' rotation.

Then with Wisconsin, AJ Storr dribbles the ball against James Madison during the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 22, 2024.

This story will be updated.

