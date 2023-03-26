AJ Hoggard named to NCAA East Region all-tourney team

The East Regional of the NCAA Tournament has concluded, with Florida Atlantic coming out of the region and heading to the Final Four. Michigan State got to the East region’s semifinal when they fell just short of knocking off Kansas State in overtime.

Now that the region has concluded, the all-region team has been named. The team consisted of two players from both Kansas State and Florida Atlantic, but the fifth was MSU’s AJ Hoggard.

Hoggard averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds over the three games the Spartans played in the NCAA Tournament.

MSU’s A.J. Hoggard named to the East Region all-tourney team. pic.twitter.com/Hm4gFwbF4n — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire