Aiyuk defends Purdy amid criticism with matter-of-fact response originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A second 49ers wide receiver came Brock Purdy's defense this week after the star quarterback recently has been subject to harsh criticism from NFL analysts.

All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk made his perception of Purdy clear to reporters Wednesday, sharing his take on the negative noise directed at his 24-year-old teammate.

“I’m not really talking or focused on his critics,” Aiyuk told reporters. “Like, we’re all sitting here because of him, obviously.”

"We're all sitting here because of him." 💯



B.A. doesn't pay any mind to Purdy critics pic.twitter.com/qMKOGTOOpy — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 24, 2024

Aiyuk knows what Purdy means to San Francisco first-hand, as the quarterback helped him earn back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards (2022, '23).

Aiyuk appreciates the opportunity to suit up on Sundays next to Purdy, citing three traits that he values in No. 13.

“Steady, dog, just a football player,” Aiyuk declared. “I love playing football with him. [Purdy’s] the reason I’m sitting here today feeling like I have an opportunity this weekend to play my best football because of a quarterback like him.”

On Monday, the 49ers' other top receiver, Deebo Samuel, made a similar defensive stand for Purdy.

The Pro Bowl wideout posted an Instagram story calling out ESPN’s Ryan Clark, who gave a long rant about the second-year quarterback potentially being a product of elite coaching and teammates on “First Take.”

“Never seen so much hate for a QB that lead the league in almost every category y'all folks be buggin frfr,” Samuel posted on his Instagram story. “That [tape] don't tell no lies.”

Deebo claps back at Ryan Clark's comments on Purdy 👀



(via @19problemz) pic.twitter.com/VOfFp2zk9k — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 22, 2024

While naysayers don’t want to admit it, Purdy has the trust and support of all the right people.

Purdy’s receivers are in his corner, in addition to Hall of Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, meaning the Iowa State product must be doing something right.

After all, Purdy has the 49ers one home win away from reaching their eighth Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Purdy can seal San Francisco’s deal in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions at 3:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast