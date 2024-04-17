Aggies QB Cooper Legas enters transfer portal

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A crowded quarterback room just got a little less crowded at Utah State.

Cooper Legas, who started 15 games for the Aggies over the last two seasons, has entered the transfer portal.

With Legas and McCae Hillstead transferring, that leaves Iowa transfer Spencer Petras and Utah transfer Bryson Barnes to battle it out for the starting quarterback job in fall camp.

Legas, a former Orem High star, replaced Logan Bonner in the L.A. Bowl in 2021, and led the Aggies to a 24-13 win over Oregon State.

Legas then replaced Bonner early in the 2022 season and started seven games for the Aggies. He threw for 1,465 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions that season.

Legas came in 2023 as Utah State’s starter, but was benched in favor of McCae Hillstead. Legas then returned as the starter after Hillstead got hurt. Legas ended up throwing for 1,815 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2023.

During his career at Utah State, Legas In his career at Utah STate, threw for nearly 3,485 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he decides to go. Legas was also initially recruited by Arkansas, BYU, Air Force and Navy before choosing Utah State.

