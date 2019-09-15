Ageless Adrian Peterson passes Jim Brown on all-time rushing touchdowns list

Last summer, it looked like Adrian Peterson was done in the NFL.

Last week, Peterson was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career.

Peterson keeps coming back, though. An injury to Derrius Guice opened up a spot for Peterson in the Washington Redskins’ backfield, and he was able to set a pretty remarkable milestone in his first game this season.

Peterson’s early touchdown gave the Redskins a 7-0 lead, and in the process he passed the legendary Jim Brown on the all-time rushing touchdowns list. Brown, considered by many the greatest NFL player ever, and Peterson had been tied at 106 touchdowns through the offseason.

Peterson is now fifth all time, behind Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Marcus Allen and Walter Payton. Good company.

Last season Guice’s ACL injury led to Washington signing Peterson in August, and he had a 1,000-yard season at age 33. Running backs aren’t supposed to play forever, but Peterson is trying.

Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. (Getty Images)

