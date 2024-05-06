Afterschool program teaching Pickleball to kids

FRESNO, Calif.- (KGPE) Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation, and the craze is now taking over one John Wash Elementary School in Sanger Unified School District.

“The pickleball bug bites you, and you just want to play and get out there,” said Doug Crumpton-Murray.

Crumpton-Murray is known in the local pickleball community for his mean serve and strong forehand. But to the kids, He is Mr. C.

“He teaches us how to do things, and he makes it fun,” said 4th grader Ayden Miller. There are over 350 kids enrolled in the school’s Extended Learning Program through the district.

Mr. C saw an opportunity for more activities as a part of the activities.

“The other reason I wanted to do it was the misconception that it is just for senior citizens and it’s not a real sport,” said Crumpton-Murray. “We know that is not true but what better way to combat that than to have this next generation playing.”

Mr. C served up the idea, and the community hit right back with sizeable donations of paddles, nets, a ball machine, and balls.

“Everything just fell into place, from Sanger Unified to the administration at John Wash, to our extended learning program they were all on board,” said Crumpton-Murray. “So then I called the godfather of Fresno Pickleball the great Jason Parsons. Jason who is real steward of the game, who wants to see the game grow, and is also just a great guy. So once we got the word out, Selkirk, the biggest company in pickleball, became a sponsor of the program.

For 6 weeks, over a hundred students are learning the rules and aiming for the perfect shot.

“Things I enjoy?,” said 6th grader Eowyn Bonilla. “Hitting the ball because it’s a sense of accomplishment to hit the ball.”

The kids message to others thinking about getting into the fast-growing hobby?

“Just do it, it will be fun!”

Thanks to donations, from even strangers, Mr. C said there are enough paddles to send some home with the kids over the summer break for them to practice.