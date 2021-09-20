AFC South watch: Titans and Texans lead the way after Week 2

Jacksonville didn’t show many positive signs in a 23-13 loss to Denver on Sunday, though the team did improve a bit in some ways from a beatdown against the Houston Texans in Week 1. Luckily for the Jags, the Texans, who were the division’s only victorious team last week, couldn’t expand their lead.

Though Tyrod Taylor had another great start against the Cleveland Browns, he had to leave the game with an injury, and rookie Davis Mills struggled in replacing him. A 95-yard, one-touchdown day from Cleveland running back Nick Chubb sealed a 31-21 victory in a game that was tied at 14 at halftime.

Still, for a while, it looked like Houston would remain as the division’s sole leader, as the Tennessee Titans trailed the Seattle Seahawks 23-9 at halftime. But the Titans fought back, and a massive second half from running back Derrick Henry, who had 182 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries, led the Titans to a 33-30 comeback win in overtime.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, had another tough game. Facing the Los Angeles Rams at home, Indy was tied up at 24 when quarterback Carson Wentz had to leave the game with an ankle injury. He didn’t return, and the Colts couldn’t pull it off with Jacob Eason at the helm as the Rams won by a field goal.

With no clear separation in the division, Jacksonville still has a chance to compete, at least theoretically. But if that’s going to happen, it will need to play a lot better in the weeks to come.

Here are the full AFC South standings after Week 2.